‘Standover’ man jailed for ‘outlaw behaviour’ in Mackay

Jamie Cahill, 41, used Facebook to track down a 'good citizen' who turned drugs he found in Blacks Beach over to police. One of his friends piped up and what followed next landed him in jail. Pictures: Facebook

A 'STANDOVER' man took pliers, clippers, screwdrivers and gloves to collect a package containing drugs.

But he denies he took the bag of tools with him to cause harm despite threatening violence.

Jamie Alan Cahill, now aged 41, was supposed to collect a box from a Blacks Beach letterbox for his associates but a 27-year-old man on a motorbike, who was delivering promotional material to letterboxes in the area, stumbled across it first on August 13.

After seeing a crystallised subject and a syringe inside, he decided to be a good citizen and took the box to police.

Cahill, after viewing the young man's actions on camera footage, sent a Facebook message demanding its return by 6pm.

Jamie Alan Cahill, 41, used Facebook to track down someone who took a package of drugs in Blacks Beach. Picture: Facebook

He then visited the man's home, telling the man's housemate and her son to call him.

They locked themselves in their home while Cahill was banging on the door.

The man was going through a roadside breath test site when his flatmate rang him so he told police about the encounter and they followed him home.

Cahill had left but returned 15 minutes later with another man yelling 'open up'.

He told the man in messages 'people have gone missing for a lot less' and called him a goose.

"It's out of my hands now, good luck," he said.

Jamie Alan Cahill, 41, has a long history of criminal offending. Picture: Facebook

The box contained 97.559 grams of methylamphetamine with about 70 per cent purity.

In Mackay Supreme Court on Tuesday, Cahill pleaded guilty to stalking with violence, drug possession, disqualified driving and other drug-related offences.

"You were contacted by a person who knew you had links or at least prior association with criminals," Justice David North said.

"You were asked to collect the box.

"You were not told what was in the box but suspected from your knowledge of that person's activity that the box contained drugs or other items.

"Your role was to collect the box and pass it on."

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said Cahill stalked the man who handed the box to police as he sought to recover the 'valuable' package.

The beginning of Jamie Alan Cahill’s plaited beard which was much longer when he appeared in court on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

She said Cahill - who sports a long plaited beard, ponytail and shaved head but for a flop of hair on top - was on bail when he committed this offending.

"He has been sentenced to every conceivable court order and yet none has acted to deter him from offending," she said.

"Given he was not the ultimate distributor of the drug, his offending is (similar to) that of a courier.

"However his involvement in this case is more than the passive transportation of the goods.

"He was acting as a standover man for the recovery of the package which included actually attending the (victim's) house.

"So the Crown submission is that he is in fact more serious than a courier for a similar quantity of drugs."

Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said his client did assume it was drugs, jewellery or money inside the box but he did not ask or look.

He tendered many reports and spent more than an hour detailing his client's history and the reasons behind his offending.

One report, he said, described Cahill as "a completely emotionally broken man due to his life experiences and related natural consequences".

But Mr Rutledge said his client just wanted a simple life for him and his children "like everyone else does".

He said Cahill was a recidivist offender but there was some hope, pointing out he had a reasonable work history when he was not in jail and he had succeeded at drug rehabilitation in the past.

Jamie Alan Cahill, 41 has been released on parole after being sentenced to three years jail for drug possession and stalking with violence. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Cahill began using drugs as a youngster after suffering abuse that led to nightmares, flashbacks and anger.

He was injecting up to 1g of amphetamines during peak usage as an adult before changing to methylamphetamines.

"What you're seeing here is a man who as his life crumbles around him, is trying to hold on and really failing," he said.

Justice David North described Cahill's actions as outlaw behaviour and he was being wilfully blind to what was in the box.

"The evidence placed before me … suggests there is a pattern of genuine attempts at rehabilitation and also attempts to establish yourself working followed by slips back into drug use and abuse and a pattern of criminal behaviour," he said.

Jamie Alan Cahill, 41 has been released on parole after being sentenced to three years jail for drug possession and stalking with violence. Picture: Facebook

"You get somewhere up the hill and then slide back again.

"The serious drug offending and the violent stalking … plainly call for a significant sentence.

"It's necessary that a stern sentence be imposed to send the message to others who might be tempted to offend but also to reassure the community this offending will not be tolerated."

Justice North sentence Cahill to three years in jail but because he has already spent 462 days in custody, he was released on Tuesday on parole.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

