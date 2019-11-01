WAVE MASTERS: Standout club continue unbelievable year

ANOTHER VICTORY: Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club has been on fire in 2019, with their most recent win coming at the Straddie Assault.

THE Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club have been in golden form throughout 2019, so much so they might be a real chance to win a national award.

Their most recent success came a couple of weeks ago as they claimed top of the podium at the Straddie Assault.

The event, held at North Stradbroke Island, is Australia's second longest running surfing competition behind the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Up against seasoned opposition, the Coffs team featuring Lee Winkler, Billy Kean, Taj Watson, Eden Stocks, Carly Shanahan, Rosie Smart and Dayne Peel pulled through for a memorable victory.

"We came fourth last year, which was the first time a Coffs Harbour team has been invited to compete," Winkler said.

"The club has great coaches at the moment in Andrew Lindsay and Ian Klaus, they're very disciplined and you need those back end guys to be successful.

"We were pretty strict with the way we surfed and it worked out for us."

Point Lookout finished second at the Straddie Assault, with their team featuring former Pipeline Masters champion Bede Durbridge and World Surf League competitor Ethan Ewing.

Burliegh Heads came in third after being spearheaded by their own top surfer Liam O'Brien.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders club also left the Straddie Assault with the Club Spirit Award in hand.

With all of the success that's come in 2019, Winkler said they'll most likely nominate the organisation for the Australian Boardriders Club of the Year.

"From what I've seen I'd say we'd be in the top two-three clubs in the country," he said.

"This year has been right up there for us."

The club's next big event is the Australian Boardriders Final which is being held in Newcastle in February.

They qualified after finishing second at an event a few weeks ago.