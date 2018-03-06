Standing up to the war on journalism

KEYNOTE: Journalist Peter Greste who spent 400 days in an Egyptian jail will attend the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival.

KEYNOTE: Journalist Peter Greste who spent 400 days in an Egyptian jail will attend the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival. Sharon Smallwood

AN impressive line-up of guests has been announced this week for the 2018 Readers and Writers Festival in Bellingen.

Acclaimed journalist Professor Peter Greste, cartoonist and philosopher Michael Leunig, ABC TV Book Club panelist Marieke Hardy, Aboriginal historian Bruce Pascoe and author Don Watson are set to attend.

The festival, to run from June 8-10, promises to offer an intimate, thought-provoking, engaging and at times challenging atmosphere.

Foreign correspondent Prof. Greste along with two of his colleagues, made international headlines when they were jailed in Egypt in 2013.

His 2017 book The First Casualty is a "first-hand account of how the war on journalism has spread from the battlefields of the Middle East to the governments of the West."

Following his Saturday address, Peter will be joined by investigative journalist Wendy Bacon, Walkley Award winner Chris Nash and photo-journalist Tim Page in a discussion panel titled Real News, Fake News & The Future of Good Journalism.

An Evening with Michael Leunig will conclude the festival on Sunday.

The acclaimed cartoonist will present his unique views on society and creativity, take part in an in-depth conversation with journalist Caroline Baum and treat the audience to some live Leunig drawing.

"The festival offers an incredibly exciting and diverse program," committee chair Jenni Clement said.

"From the opening night's 'Poetry Slam' to a weekend full of stellar writers and free events for young people.

"During the days leading up to the festival an innovative Schools Program will also bring a number of writers into schools in both Bellingen and Coffs Harbour."

For a full line-up of events go to bellingenwritersfestival.com.au/