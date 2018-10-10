Stand out, chill on the beach

BRIGHTEN UP: Be part of Fluro Friday Woolgoolga to support mental health.

BRIGHTEN UP: Be part of Fluro Friday Woolgoolga to support mental health. ROBERT WATKIN

WEAR your brightest clothes and head down to the beach for a great start to the day in support of Mental Health

Month.

During October, people across the state will hold events to raise awareness and promote better mental health.

This week, Fluro Friday and Healthy Towns Woolgoolga are combining forces to promote Mental Health Month with a community breakfast and well-being expo.

The morning will start on Woolgoolga Beach at 6.30am with Tammy Reid, from Doing What Works, sharing tips to enjoy peace of mind.

Fluro Friday will be extended to noon where a range of free activities will be available for the community to enjoy.

There will be yoga with Anna Miley from Studio Move at 7.30am and a cooking demonstration of healthy pancakes by Mid North Coast Local Healthy District followed by breakfast.

Other activities will include macramé lessons, badge making, face painting, games and a range of service provider information.

Rural Area Mental Health will launch the Glove Box Guide Mental Health and there will be a community canvas for people to sign and comment on.

Activities are for the whole community to enjoy no matter what age.