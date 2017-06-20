Stamp duty and mortgage insurance relief for homebuyers

The State Government has cut $1.6 billion worth of duties including stamp duty for first home buyers, Lenders Mortgage Insurance duties and duties on crop and livestock insurance.

THE State Government says the costs of doing business and the costs of living will be eased due to range of stamp duty cuts contained in the Budget.

Reforms have been made to benefit families, farmers and small businesses.

Under the 2017-18 Budget, the State Government says $1.6 billion worth of duties will be cut including stamp duty for first home buyers, Lenders Mortgage Insurance duties and duties on crop and livestock insurance.

These reductions are expected to save farmers and NSW small businesses, including those in the Coffs Harbour electorate, a total of $330m over the next four years.

"Small business is the lifeblood of the Coffs Harbour electorate economy and these cuts will ease the pressures business-owners feel," Local member Andrew Fraser said.

"To help people looking to buy their first home, our housing affordability package includes stamp duty exemptions for houses up to $650,000 and discounts for purchases up to $800,000 for both existing and new homes.