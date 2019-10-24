Menu
Red light Speed camera at Bray street intersection. 03 AUG 2018 Trevor Veale
REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

Rachel Vercoe
24th Oct 2019 2:00 PM
A YEAR in action and figures show an astonishing amount of fines have been paid from red light and speed camera offences on the Coffs Coast.

Installed in August 2018, one red light/speed camera targeting northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour has already issued over $1 million in fines.

The camera tallied up a total of 3,835 offences coming to a total value of $1,342,971.

This figure is made up of 1,704 speeding offences and 2,131 red light offences.

Another well known speed camera on the Mid North Coast catching people speeding while leaving Coffs Harbour at Korora has been in action for over seven years and issued a total of $5,176,686.

If the latest camera figures from the new speed and red light camera continue on the Pacific Highway, it will take less than seven years to reach the same $5m total.

Fines for running a yellow and red light range from $330 to $549.

