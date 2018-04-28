Staggering find while cleaning out my house

Lego that’s not being stepped on. Now, that’s a gift to my family.

Lego that’s not being stepped on. Now, that’s a gift to my family.

TWENTY-ONE backpacks. How my three very small children accumulated 21 backpacks, I will never know for sure.

But I do have a hunch. School. Gymnastics. Grandparents. The Easter Show. Hand me downs. They were blue. Pink. Rainbow. Covered in sparkles. We were quite literally drowning in backpacks.

Just a few of the stupid number of backpacks in our house.

Every inch of our three-bedroom house was exploding with 'stuff'.

The laundry cupboard I couldn't open for fear of the painfully notorious falling iron.

The TV room drawer that was frustratingly stuck closed because of the unfortunately placed board game shoved exactly where it didn't fit.

The kitchen pantry shelves overflowing with drink bottles and lunch box containers missing lids and without tops, like lost little souls with no purpose.

It was everywhere. And it was ruining my life.

I work from home - I need to be able to think clearly - and my mind was just as cluttered as my kids' shoe shelf.

I had no idea how many of these shoes actually fit them.

Something had to be done. And right now.

So I set aside three kid-less, meant-to-work days, and I did it.

I started in the laundry, working my way through one overstuffed shelf at a time. Scrubbing. Chucking. Re-organising.

I worked my way around the entire house - the kitchen was next. That was a big one. I had pulled the entire contents out on the floor to clean before I put it all back together - which looked like a war zone at the precise moment my wide-eyed husband got home.

"Sorry - haven't sorted dinner - can't stop - maybe take the kids out for a barbecue chicken or something," I yelled over my shoulder from under the kitchen sink, trying to work out where all these potatoes had come from. When we never eat potatoes.

I had 36 tea towels. Most of them stained. I had 18 types of tea in my overflowing pantry. Random spare keys to who knows where in the crumb-filled cutlery draw.

Big sticky, grey blobs of goop stuck to chairs from my daughter's recent Blue-Tack obsession. Rice Bubbles caught in the trail of honey left from a five-year-old determined to make her own breakfast.

And yes, a $140 vegetable slicer my husband insisted on putting on our wedding registry a hundred years ago - that took up a whole shelf and had, you guessed it: Never. Been. Used.

Games missing bits and pieces - gone. Puzzles missing pieces - gone. And just how many Shopkins can one family own? Gone, gone, gone. Clutter no more. I left no space unturned. I was a woman on a mission.

I filled up the boot of my car THREE times with unwanted junk.

Where does it come from?

Seriously, where?

This was just a small amount of the stuff I got rid of. I filled my car three times. Ridiculous.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, let me tell you - the answer is threefold.

Firstly, the "it's only $5, you can't really leave it behind" kind of Kmart shop. The one where you go for new socks and end up filling two trolleys and look like a crazy person trying to get your haul down to the carpark without breaking a leg or running over an unsuspecting toddler.

Then there's the "random husband shop", as I like to call it.

The dozen quarter-filled paint cans that fill our garage in case we need a touch-up one day. The millions of screws, drill bits and odd-looking bits-and-bobs that we may possibly need - and that we have never touched six years later.

You get my drift.

Then - then there's gifts. And the grandparents.

Every time my lovingly well-meaning mum comes over she's got an arm full of "stuff". The backpacks (yes, more backpacks) we need for our next holiday. The new pencils my daughters need for their homework. The new shoes that don't fit now, but may fit one season soon. The piles of presents every Christmas, birthday and occasion in between.

I cleaned out bathroom cupboards that had creams, tablets and magic potions that expired in 2009. A desk full of DVDs that we hadn't watched since 1996. Perhaps because we don't even own a DVD player.

I actually ended up selling these, and made $70!

We had a house full of things we didn't need. Or use.

One backpack will do it. A few puzzles. Monopoly, Scrabble, Pictionary - the classics, fine. Books, great. A few paintings for the kid's scrapbooks, fantastic - do I need 100 illegible scribbles because I couldn't bear the thought of throwing them away? No.

Junky, fad-of-the-moment toys, be gone. The stupid fake animals that purr and poo - never again. Squishys. Slime. Shopkins. Semi-naked Barbies. What a huge waste of money. Of plastic. Of brainpower.

My new objective in life is to keep it simple.

Buy no more.

Hoard no more.

Out it went, in garbage bag after garbage bag.

One boot-full went to a friend's council clean-up. One boot-full went to the tip. And one boot-full went to our local charity collection bins.

Look how much space I’ve created. And the stuff that’s left we’ll actually use.

And as I put my final bag into the charity bin with the greatest of satisfaction - I heard an unsettling clinkety-clink-clink of glass bottles going down the shoot. It was my 'bathroom clean out' bag - and it had gotten into the wrong pile, and down the wrong shoot.

Panicked, I tried to undo the disaster. No could do - it was locked. So I found the number for the charity branch and called to explain how sorry I was for my mistake. The woman on the other end of the phone almost cried in disbelief that I had taken the time and effort to call.

"Oh you beautiful woman I can't believe you called - do you know how much junk we get put in those bins? The boys will sort it out but thank you so much for caring."

Do you know who else cared?

My family. They were happy. Not one person noticed their toys were gone. Their games collection whittled down. Their scungy bath toys missing. I think they liked my new mantra of "less is more". And they are playing more - together - instead of fighting over "stuff".

The kids could finally play with these games now the toys were organised.

They marvelled at the space. Examined the empty, clean-as-a-whistle drawers with awe. Soaked in the overwhelming feeling of calm that no clutter brings.

It was only me who felt like I'd run a marathon.

But my mind was clearer. My house was emptier. My life more organised and I had spare shelves and empty drawers for the first time in my life.

And the best part? We no longer have 21 unused, unwanted and unneeded backpacks weighing us down.

And that, my friends, is worth its weight in gold.