Stage is set for a Quinn win

The Mitsubishi Evo IX of the Coffs Coast Rally Team driver Nathan Quinn flying along a local forest road during the Kennards Hire Rally Australia.
The Mitsubishi Evo IX of the Coffs Coast Rally Team driver Nathan Quinn flying along a local forest road during the Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Trevor Veale
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Coast Rally Team driver Nathan Quinn is not only close to winning his home rally but within 64km of the Australian Rally Championship title.

Heading into the Kennards Hire Rally Australia Quinn had worked out a couple of scenarios that would see him named Australia's top rally driver for 2017.

The first scenario was Quinn and co-driver Ben Searcy winning all three days while championship leader Molly Taylor finished fourth. That would've been enough to bridge the 30 points the Coffs Harbour driver trailed Taylor by.

When Taylor finished second on Friday, Quinn's hopes relied on his second scenario.

That relied on Taylor in her Subaru having a bad day.

Yesterday that eventuated.

While Quinn was the standout ARC driver for the second day running, even managing to put him himself in a position where earning World Rally Championship points is a possibility, Taylor saw a good day suddenly go horribly wrong.

Taylor maintained second position overall behind Quinn for thr first four of yesterday's stages but then disaster struck on the Argents Hill stage when a sudden power loss and smoke trail indicated serious engine problems.

Taylor and co-driver Bill Hayes finished seventh on stage and the engine issues were sufficient to end their day, unable to compete in the Destination NSW Super Special Stage.

That meant the pair waved goodbye to their hard-earned day two points and left to assess and try to repair the damage overnight.

It's a situation that calls for Quinn to first finish today's final five stages of the rally and secondly to finish ahead of or just behind Taylor if he's to win the championship.

Although the 31 year-old has had an outstanding two days behind the wheel, he's nmot counting his chickens just yet.

"We'll just wait, we'll just wait and see what happens,” Quinn said.

