Staff wanted: hospitality workers needed at resort

THE management team of Bonville Golf Resort have been hard at work redeveloping the company's newly acquired tourism asset, Pacific Bay Resort.

The team are undertaking a massive refurbishment of the popular resort and its grounds while advertising for new staff.

"The doors closed here two weeks ago and we reopened them about five days later and started with skeleton staff, now we are advertising and keen to get food and beverage staff, chefs, front of house staff, admin staff, we'll soon be advertising for sales and marketing staff and rebuilding the team to be bigger and better than what it was," Executive Manager Brad Daymond said.

"It's exciting times here at the moment."

Click here to apply.

With a staff recruitment process under way at Pacific Bay, management is hoping to have the famed Charlesworth Bay resort back to its former glory as a fully integrated resort by March.

Mr Daymond said an assessment had been carried out on the property and repairs and maintenance were under way to freshen up the resort's village centre.

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to have another tourism asset in Coffs Harbour and to deliver the culture and experience here that we have developed at Bonville over many years - it's exciting times," he said.

"We hope to have our letting pool back up and running before the back end of February, so we have been talking to a lot of owners about that, with some very positive and favourable responses."

This week the schedule of works had the lagoon around Pacific Bay drained as part of a beautification of the grounds.

"I think by 1 March we will be going forward as a fully operational resort with a refurbished look, vibe and feel, a new team, new menus with very much a focus on Australian food with an Italian influence catering to all the guests who are here, the residents here and of the Coffs Harbour region," Mr Daymond said.

Famed for decades as the training camp venue for Australia's elite sporting franchises, Mr Daymond said negotiations were under way over the continued lease of the elite training centre and footy field west of the highway.

A recruitment drive has also been under way recently at Bonville Golf Resort, where the greenskeeping team has grown from 14 to 23 ahead of the course's first major.

The Australian Ladies Classic, a European Tour event, will be held at Bonville from February 19-25, with the action televised in 68 countries.