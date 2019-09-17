Menu
Staff and students will stage a walk out this Friday as part of a global-wide climate change campaign. Photo: Rob Cleary
News

Staff, students to walkout in global climate strike

Jasmine Minhas
17th Sep 2019 11:30 AM
LOCAL students will join thousands across Australia this week when they walk out of school in a bid to demand action on climate change.

It's the most recent action in a string of walkouts that have taken place both locally and on a global scale, but this time the students have reached out to local businesses and organisations to take part.

The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group and the local students are organising the walkout for this Friday as part of a global movement seeking to pressure world leaders ahead of the UN Climate Emergency Summit in New York.

 

Spokesperson for the group, Liisa Rusanen, said the unprecedented start to the NSW bushfire season is one reason locals have been prompted to take action.

She said many small family-operated businesses have donated money in the lead up to the event.

These include Moonee Beach company Solar Powered Homes, Ethical Dental and Orthodontics, and the local branch of the Uniting Church.

Ethical Dental owner Kate Amos said the team is actively trying to minimise its negative environmental impact.

"We support the community commitment to this same goal," she said.

 

The local branch of the Uniting Church, another supporter, is halfway to its commitment of 50% emissions reductions by 2030.

The strike will take place on Friday at Rotary Park on Coff St from 10am, and will be followed by a march through the CBD.

