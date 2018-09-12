Staff needed for new drive through coffee shop

Zarraffa's Coffee is set to open in less than a month.

A WELL-known coffee chain has begun recruiting for it's new drive through coffee shop set to open in Coffs Harbour in less than a month.

Zarraffa's, which hails from Queensland, will soon open it's new store at the Bray St complex in October.

It will be located at the site of the former Red Rooster store, which closed down in October last year.

Zarraffa's Coffee Founder and Managing Director, Kenton Campbell, said the location was ideal to capitalise on the high traffic in the area.

The Coffs Harbour store is the third of several slated to open in NSW over the next 24 months.

"We are thrilled to be opening our first store in Coffs Harbour in October with new franchisees Paul Amos and Melissa Smith, who are relocating from the Gold Coast to operate the new drive through store,” Mr Campbell said.

"Traditionally most of our drive through sites employ 25-30 people, with recruitment currently under way.

"The location of the store, to the north of the city, is ideally situated to service the high traffic in the area and the local community.”

The store will open from 5am to 10pm everyday of the week.

If you're looking for a job as a barista or supervisor, apply online at seek.com.au.