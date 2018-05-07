Stadium steel leaves local subbies sullen

LOCAL companies that unsuccessfully tendered for the structural steel contract on the construction of new grandstands at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium have been left seething after an international company has ended up being the supplier.

The steel for the project is reportedly coming from Asia, imported via a steel broker before it is then fabricated and erected by a Sydney company.

The Northern NSW based applicants believe the job should've remained local or at the very least be completed using Australian milled steel.

Lipman Pty Ltd, the same company that did the Toormina Medical Centre and Stage 2 of Coffs Central Shopping Centre, has been appointed as the design and construction contractor for the major upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

A spokesperson for Coffs Harbour City Council said Lipman Pty Ltd sought tenders from four local companies for the steel fabrication contract.

"Two of the invited local companies declined to respond and two submitted proposals which were of a significantly higher cost than the most competitive tender," the spokesperson said.

It was added there's a need to get the best value for money for the $13.5million investment that will see the capacity of the grandstand's increased to more than 2,800 seats.

"Lipman's preferred tenderer for this contract is a NSW-based company which employs 20 Australian workers."

The spokesperson explained negotiations for the installation and erection of steel work on the project are still ongoing with local subcontractors.

Even though the project is funded by both the Coffs Harbour City Council and the Federal Government, the affected parties have taken their concerns to their state government representative.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said it may be an effort that's ends up being nothing more than venting from the aggrieved parties.

"All I can do is pass on the concerns which I don't think will be listened to," Mr Fraser said.

"Unfortunately these people who are affected don't want to be named as they feel it may inhibit any opportunities that they may have in the future."

The state member added his belief that the result of the process should've seen a local company engaged.

"I find it somewhat disconcerting that a contractor can be chosen who has found a supplier overseas for a job that can be both sourced and done locally," he said.

The council spokesperson said its focus, and that of Lipman Pty Ltd, is to "where possible and commercially viable, the majority of contracts for the Building an EPIC Stadium for the Future project are awarded locally".

"Of the 60% of subcontracts awarded so far, only one has been awarded to a company outside of our region."