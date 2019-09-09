Stadium ready for the future
WITH a kick of a footy, Michael McCormack, Pat Conaghan and Denise Knight officially opened the newly redeveloped C.ex Coffs Stadium on Saturday.
Mr McCormack said it’s a huge moment for the town.
“This is going to bring so many people to this area and I acknowledge the great work your mayor, councillor Denise Knight, and the hard work council staff have done for this to happen,” Mr McCormack said.
“This is world class, this is a state of the art ground and Coffs Harbour should be very proud of yourselves.”