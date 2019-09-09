Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DROP PUNT: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack puts his boot through the ball at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday.
DROP PUNT: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack puts his boot through the ball at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday.
Sport

Stadium ready for the future

Sam Flanagan
9th Sep 2019 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH a kick of a footy, Michael McCormack, Pat Conaghan and Denise Knight officially opened the newly redeveloped C.ex Coffs Stadium on Saturday.

Mr McCormack said it’s a huge moment for the town.

“This is going to bring so many people to this area and I acknowledge the great work your mayor, councillor Denise Knight, and the hard work council staff have done for this to happen,” Mr McCormack said.

“This is world class, this is a state of the art ground and Coffs Harbour should be very proud of yourselves.”

stadium
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    premium_icon Nervous wait at evacuation centre as winds fan flames

    News Fire evacuees taking shelter at Dorrigo Showground have shared their stories.

    IN COURT: 56 people to face the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people to face the magistrate today

    News A list of people facing criminal charges at Coffs Harbour Local Court today...

    How to repay your home loan fast

    How to repay your home loan fast

    Money Follow these steps to take advantage of falling interest rates