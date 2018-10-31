Stadium partnership: Ce.x to retain naming rights

Coffs Harbour International Stadium will continue to be known as C.ex Coffs Stadium following the announcement of a new sponsorship agreement.

C.EX Group will continue as naming rights sponsors of C.ex Coffs International Stadium following an open market request process by Coffs Harbour City Council.

The announcement was made this morning as Coffs Harbour prepares to host the 2018 Tag World Cup and with construction work well advanced on the $19 million stadium upgrade.

The C.ex Group has held naming rights of the Coffs Harbour International Stadium for four years and will now retain the naming rights to the stadium for five years with an option of a further three years and two years.

"It's a great synergy, and it's great branding for the club which brings us in line with all of the events that are held out here at the stadium and the support of sport that the group actually works for," C.ex Group Chief Executive Officer John Rafferty said.

The council and government has invested heavily in the Coffs Harbour stadium in recent years, with digital television quality lighting installed and works to build new grandstands, which will effectively triple the covered crowd seating.

The playing surface, maintained by council work crews is consistently rated by sporting organisations as one of Regional Australia's premier sporting fields.

"We're thrilled to announce C.ex Group will continue as the naming rights sponsor of C.ex Coffs International Stadium," Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

"Once again, it's great that the stadium will carry the name of a local, Coffs-grown enterprise - an organisation that plays such an integral role in the Coffs Coast community.

"What was clear - and very positive - was that there was a really high level of interest from the local business community in supporting the stadium and the ongoing work that council's team do in attracting sporting groups and events to the Coffs Coast," the council's general manager Steve McGrath said.

"Sports tourism has an estimated economic benefit locally of $30 million annually and the C.ex Group is known to be very supportive of sporting groups and sports tourism in general.

"We are delighted to extend and build on the excellent partnerships built over the last five years."

C.ex Group chairman David Doyle said they are delighted to continue the partnership with council.

"The stadium supports the group's community involvement and the first class venue fits well with our brand in providing a world class surface for the local community and visiting sporting groups," he said.

The opening ceremony for the 2018 Tag World Cup will be staged at the stadium on Thursday night.