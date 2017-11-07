News

Stadium fills with Derby competitors

Rachel Vercoe
by

SKATES are on, the last training session has been completed and it's crunch time for the Coffs Chaos Roller Derby team members.

This weekend 10 teams from across the nation will meet at Sportz Central to battle it out for top honours in the Australian Men's Roller Derby Nationals tournament.

Hosted by Coffs Coast Derby, the event is open to the public and promises to be an action-packed two days.

"This is the biggest event roller derby in the southern hemisphere, it's the first time it's been held outside of a capital and it's the biggest the event has been," Coffs Coast Derby coach Kira Campbell said.

"We've got a team of 14 and are aiming to finish in the top five.

"We spent a lot of 2015 rebuilding our league after losing a lot of our skaters and wanted to set ourselves a goal.

"We wanted to host a tournament. We put in a bid in February and beat Perth to host it."

The tournament will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Sportz Central.

For more information, visit goo.gl/863pEV.

Coffs Coast Advocate
