Stacey named as Mbt Partner

ESTABLISHED in 1951, local firm Mbt Lawyershas seen plenty of change. Not just on the Mid North Coast and Clarence Valley and within the community they serve, but within the law firm itself.

After six decades there has been a changing of the guard and lawyer, Stacey Price, has become the first female to make Partner at this prestigious firm.

"I've been with Mbt Lawyers since 2002 and there has always been an encouraging, supportive environment among our team and a shared passion for the work we do,” Stacey said.

Being invited to become a Partner at Mbt Lawyers is the culmination of hard work and perseverance and a huge step from her first role in the legal field.

"When I finished high school I started working as a receptionist in a legal office in southeast Queensland,” she said.

"When I moved to Coffs Harbour, I sent out my resume and before I knew it I was offered a position in conveyancing with Coffs Harbour Conveyancing Services - a division of Mbt Lawyers.

"From there I received plenty of mentoring from Mbt Lawyers to earn my conveyancing licence and I continued to receive encouragement to keep advancing my career after that.”

This led to her finally being admitted as a Solicitor of the NSW Supreme Court in April 2016.

Stacey has also found time to own and run one of the largest law firms in Coffs Harbour and raise a busy young family, not to mention all her extra curricular activities in the community.

She has also given back to her profession by being a regional delegate for two years with NSW Young Lawyers which she said was, "very enjoyable being able to support such a positive networking platform for new lawyers and lawyers under 35 years of age.”

As the driving force of Coffs Harbour Conveyancing Services (a division of Mbt Lawyers), Stacey is an authority in all residential conveyancing, business sales and acquisitions, subdivisions, commercial law and leasing matters.

"I love helping people, it is so rewarding to get them where they want to be and help them realise their goals.

"Assisting people in business with their succession plan is very satisfying.

"We're finding as a lot of businesses on the Coffs Coast come of age, mum and dad are getting ready to step out and hand over to the next generation which is very exciting work.”

With her easy-going, affable nature, strong work ethic and astute business skills, it is really no surprise to learn Stacey Price has made first female Partner of one of Coffs Harbour's long-standing law firms.

