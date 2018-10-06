Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Stabbing victim did not know alleged attacker

Rae Wilson
by
6th Oct 2018 5:34 AM

A MAN has been charged with unlawful wounding after a stabbing incident in a Gladstone street overnight.

An 18-year-old man was standing in Yarroon Street about 2.15am when another man approached him and stabbed him with a knife once to lower abdomen.

The teen received a puncture wound during the alleged assault outside a licensed premises.

Security staff from a nearby hotel restrained the armed man until police arrived.

The victim was taken to Gladstone Hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening injury.

Investigations indicate the two men were not known to each other.

An 18-year-old Kin Kora man has been charged with one count of unlawful wounding.

He is expected to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

gladstone stabbing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Let the buskers begin

    Let the buskers begin

    News THE town was filled with kids in awe as they watched unbelievable acts take place during the annual Coffs Harbour Buskers and Comedy Festival today.

    • 6th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    School action aims to stop child homelessness

    premium_icon School action aims to stop child homelessness

    Education NSW school students will be quizzed about their living situations.

    Beach closed following shark sightings

    Beach closed following shark sightings

    News White sharks spotted at Coffs Harbour beach.

    Local Partners