Crime scene. Generic.
Crime

STABBING: Norville Park murder-accused's identity revealed

Sarah Steger
by
19th Nov 2018 10:48 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
A MAN charged with one count of murder has had his matter adjourned in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy appeared on behalf of Joel Nathan Blasco, 29, about 9am this morning.

Mr Blasco's murder charge arose after a 39-year-old-man was fatally stabbed at Norville Park on Saturday night.

Police will allege two men got into a fight about 9pm when one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.

The man collapsed on a park bench and was pronounced dead on arrival at Bundaberg Hospital.

Mr Blasco, who has been in custody since his arrest on Saturday night, was not required to attend court today.

He will not need to appear at the next mention of his matter, on January 17, either.

Mr Maloy initially asked Magistrate Belinda Merrin to adjourn his client's matter to December 20.

However, both Ms Merrin and police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland noted the short, five-week period between the proposed date and today's mention.

Suggesting the matter might require more than five weeks preparation time, the matter was subsequently adjourned to be mentioned in some eight weeks time.

Mr Blasco was remanded in custody.

buncourt murder stabbing
Bundaberg News Mail

