James Paul Alderton remains in custody accused of the 2017 stabbing death of Charlie Larter.
Crime

Stabbing murder accused's case faces logistical delays

Liana Turner
by
17th Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 1:00 AM
THE case of a man accused of a daylight stabbing murder has been delayed due to logistical difficulties, a court has heard.

James Paul Alderton, 24, is being held on remand at Parklea Correctional Centre charged with the stabbing murder of Charlie Larter.

Police will allege the defendant fatally stabbed Mr Larter, 36, during a brawl at Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

Along with one charge of murder, Mr Alderton has been accused of the assault of Zack Larter and Joshua Mead during the same incident.

Defence solicitor Tracey Randall told the court there had been "difficulty getting a timely conference" via video link in order to speak with her client.

"This matter's been running for some time," she said.

"We received a reply to our representations ... yesterday."

Ms Randall said it had not been possible to secure a meeting with her client since then.

She asked Magistrate Jeff Linden to adjourn the matter so she could seek instructions from the accused.

The matter was adjourned to November 13.

lismore local court murder accused murder charge northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

