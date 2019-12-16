Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
A 15-year-old boy charged with the stabbing murder of 17-year-old Jack Beasley will spend Christmas behind bars after the matter was mentioned in court this morning.
Crime

Teenage stabbing kill accused will spend Christmas in jail

by Patrick Billings, Robyn Wuth
16th Dec 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy charged with the stabbing murder of another teenager on the Gold Coast will spend the Christmas holiday behind bars.

The matter was briefly mentioned in Beenleigh Children's Court this morning.

Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook
Parkwood teenager Jack Beasley died in the wake of the incident. Picture: Facebook

The court was closed, with an application by The Courier-Mail and other media to remain in the court while the matter was heard was unsuccessful.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died after he was allegedly stabbed in the chest in a fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard on Friday night while another 17-year-old stabbed in the chest and back survived.

court jack beasley murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 63 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 63 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour today, December 16.

        Bike cops fed up: ‘Every day they detect multiple offences’

        premium_icon Bike cops fed up: ‘Every day they detect multiple offences’

        News Motorcycle cops see the same offence day after day.

        VIDEO: Car ploughs into family's property in heart of Coffs

        premium_icon VIDEO: Car ploughs into family's property in heart of Coffs

        News THE family are grateful none of their children are hurt.