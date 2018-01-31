Menu
Stab victim proves she's strong and will soldier on

Angela Jay.
Keagan Elder
by

DOCTOR Angela Jay who was stabbed 11 times by ex-boyfriend Paul Lambert shared pictures of her scarred legs on Facebook.

The pictures, taken shortly after she was almost murdered at her Port Macquarie home in November 2016 by ex-boyfriend Paul Lambert, revealed her stitched stab wounds and purple bruises.

Dr Jay, who previously worked at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, and Lambert met on Tinder.

But after Dr Jay ended the relationship Lambert attacked her with a knife before dousing her with petrol.

The Sydney man was shot dead by police on November 3, 2016 at Bonville after he fled the scene of attack.

Determined to make a difference, Dr Jay is now preparing to walk the Kokoda Track in April to raise money for anti-domestic violence organisation White Ribbon Australia.

 

MOTIVATING: Dr Angela Jay's posted pictures of her injuries after she was stabbed 11 times.
She shared those images on Monday with an inspiring caption: "My legs have scars. My legs are strong."

In the post Dr Jay wrote she sometimes thought she was "crazy" for committing to the trek.

"Then I remember that my legs can do ANYTHING! Despite 11 stab wounds and losing a huge amount of blood, they found the strength to lift me off the ground and RUN!" she wrote.

"They carried me to freedom... they gave me my life... they gave me a second chance.

"My legs are so STRONG and with them I will take on Kokoda."

 

In 2017 she finished the Trek4Respect Larapinta Trail in the Northern Territory.

 

To donate to Dr Jay's Kokoda trek, visit trek4respectkokoda.everydayhero.com/au/ange-vs-kokoda

angela jay bonville domestic violence kokoda trail paul lambert port macquarie

Coffs Coast Advocate
