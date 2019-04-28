St Vincent is guiding gelding on the right path

HORSE RACING: A gelding with plenty of promise was able to put past troubles behind him at the last meeting in Grafton, leading from start to finish for his maiden win.

Fearnley began his career in Queensland, with the then two-year-old having some difficulties adjusting to racing life up north.

"He was having a few issues and needed some time to mature,” new trainer Aiden St Vincent said.

"I knew the owner and he gave me a call and said 'I have a horse for you that I think needs an environment you can provide in Coffs Harbour, he just needs a bit of time in the paddock first.

"So he got on the float and came down, he actually missed the stop in Coffs Harbour and went all the way through to Cessnock originally (laughs). But he came back up a couple of days later.”

Drawn barrier five in the 1215m Class 1 Handicap tomorrow in Grafton, St Vincent is hopeful the three-year-old can repeat the dose of his last start and find the lead early.

"He's a free-flowing horse, he likes to get mobile and get to the front. I think that will play into his hands in this race if he is able to jump well and go forward.”

St Vincent also has a couple of ideas in the back of his mind for Fearnley moving forward if he's able to continue his upwards trajectory.

"He's a three-year-old so I wouldn't rule out the Guineas in the July carnival if he can get the 1600m, but we'll have to see.

"There's also a race in the Scone carnival which might suit him and I think a trip away like that will help him mature.”