St Valentine smiles down on book lovers

LOVE AFFAIR: Some book lovers would even choose to snooze at the library if they had the chance.

BOOK lovers have a once-a-year opportunity to share their affection at Bellingen, Dorrigo and Urunga Libraries this Wednesday.

Library Lovers' Day would even make St Valentine smile at the chance for members to enter a competition and write a love letter to the library.

There's a box of chocolates at each library for the winner of the competition to guess the title of the most loved book, the one most borrowed over the past 12 months.

To mark the day some of Australia's best known authors will be penning a letter to share their love of libraries and local readers are invited to do the same.

At Bellingen Library at 4pm, junior members who participated in the summer reading challenge and returned their reading records will receive their certificates with the top three to be appointed library ambassadors for 2018.

Over the past year the three public libraries for catered for around 13,000 people.

There were over 76,000 items lent to over 7,300 members who were responsible for 116,000 visits to the premises and 150,000 visits to the website.

Nearly 19,000 internet sessions were used within the library and approximately 26,000 WiFi sessions logged.

"Bellingen Shire Mayor, Cr Dominic King, said 2200 people participated in over 200 library events and programs.

"The library has evolved into a social space to collaborate, research, learn, share and relax,” he said.

"Community groups meet, workshops are delivered, new skills are learnt, games can be played and technology can be used to create.

"We are very fortunately to have a branch library in each of our three main towns.”