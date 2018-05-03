Menu
Dylan Roberton is taken off the ground after fainting during the round four match between Geelong and St Kilda Saints. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP
Dylan Roberton is taken off the ground after fainting during the round four match between Geelong and St Kilda Saints. Picture: Joe Castro/AAP JOE CASTRO
AFL

St Kilda defender to miss rest of season over heart concerns

3rd May 2018 11:21 AM

ST KILDA has announced that defender Dylan Roberton will miss the rest of the season.

Roberton fell to the ground in a scary incident during his side's AFL clash with Geelong in round four and was immediately taken to hospital.

A "heart murmur" caused his collapse.

Roberton said in the aftermath of the incident that he hoped to return after one week on the sidelines.

However, an irregular heartbeat cause the 26-year-old to miss the entire year.

"Dylan Roberton will be sidelined for three months as we continue to monitor the cause of an irregular heartbeat," St Kilda said in a statement on Thursday.

"Last week, Roberton had a device implanted to monitor his heart rate over the next three months.

"While doctors believe there is only a minor chance of the issue recurring, all precautions need to be taken before he returns to full training.

"He will be assessed regularly during this time before having further tests to determine if things have returned to normal.

"During this period, he is permitted to do light exercise and is expected to take on an off-field role to support his teammates."

