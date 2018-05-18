St JPC students receive environmental grant

TASTES GOOD: The grant will help students expand their knowledge of bush tucker and native food sources.

STUDENTS at St John Paul College will soon expand their knowledge of living off the land following receipt of funding for environmental projects.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the school has won $3,500 under the Eco Schools grants program.

"This goes towards the school's A Life Of Unity project which aims to make bush tucker and native plant gardens accessible to all students,” he said.

"The project also fits into a larger theme at the college involving the incorporation of indigenous culture in the school environment.

"I hope this grant goes a long way towards establishing greater environmental awareness and better outcomes for the community.”

The grant to St. John Paul College comes from the NSW Environmental Trust.