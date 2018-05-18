Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TASTES GOOD: The grant will help students expand their knowledge of bush tucker and native food sources.
TASTES GOOD: The grant will help students expand their knowledge of bush tucker and native food sources. Brett Wortman
News

St JPC students receive environmental grant

Greg White
by
14th May 2018 6:00 PM

STUDENTS at St John Paul College will soon expand their knowledge of living off the land following receipt of funding for environmental projects.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the school has won $3,500 under the Eco Schools grants program.

"This goes towards the school's A Life Of Unity project which aims to make bush tucker and native plant gardens accessible to all students,” he said.

"The project also fits into a larger theme at the college involving the incorporation of indigenous culture in the school environment.

"I hope this grant goes a long way towards establishing greater environmental awareness and better outcomes for the community.”

The grant to St. John Paul College comes from the NSW Environmental Trust.

a life of unity bush tucker indigenous culture and heritage member for coffs harbour andrew fraser nsw environmental trust's eco school grants progra st john paul college
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Premier gives answer on unpaid subbies

    premium_icon Premier gives answer on unpaid subbies

    Politics Opposition leader Luke Foley asks what government is doing to help 23 sub-contractors unpaid after highway work

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    Norco competitor calls out 'discrimination'

    News Japanese owned Dairy Farmers slam backflip by Health Minister

    Heat rises in Parliament over money owed to subbies

    premium_icon Heat rises in Parliament over money owed to subbies

    News War of words in NSW Parliament as subbies remain unpaid

    Is Coffs getting the bypass it needs?

    Is Coffs getting the bypass it needs?

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Local Partners