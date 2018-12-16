Squash juniors celebrate end of season

TOP PLAYERS: A grade winner Sam Moriz and runner up Lachlan Walmsley were presented their awards by Elise Moriz .

SQUASH: The Coffs Harbour Squash Club have closed the curtain on a great 2018, with many top talents taking their game to a new level during the year.

Sam Moriz was crowned the Junior Player of the Year at the club presentation awards after going through the competition undefeated to claim his first Junior A Grade title.

Sam capped off a great week when he was also voted the most outstanding prospect by those taking part in the Club Championships.

The strength of the juniors didn't stop at A Grade, with Sebastian Williams winning B Grade and Madison Nargar taking out C Grade.

Fellow junior Lachlan Walmsley also had a great event, winning the Senior D Grade and a close second in the Junior A Grade.

"It was an fitting reward for the younger players to be able to take part in the combined Senior and Junior Championships where they had the opportunity to pick up some pointers from the seniors and no doubt try to practice the shots when on court,” club spokesman Peter Saxby said.

Jacob Ford headlines the talent in Coffs Harbour at the moment, with the 18-year-old seeking to win an international tournament in Scotland next week.

With the Christmas break looming the club is currently preparing activities for the school holidays including a junior clinic.

The club is also looking at a change in formats for competition players, with new events set to start in January 2019. Particulars will be available at the centre next week.