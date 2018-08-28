Menu
SWISS SQUASHIE: Dimitri Steinmann with a World ranking of 84 will play in Coffs Harbour.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Squash event filling up fast

Greg White
by
26th Aug 2018 8:00 AM
THINGS are hotting up for the World Championships Squash Challenger 5 qualification tournament starting this Thursday on the Coffs Coast.

Also known as the North Coast Squash Open, players from 10 countries will be taking part in the first of seven invitee tournaments leading up to the 2019 World Championships in Chicago.

Coffs Harbour Squash Centre's event director Peter Saxby said he's delighted to be able to bring an event of this calibre to the region.

"There will be an official welcome Mayor Denise Knight at 5.45pm, followed by entertainment prior to the start of the much anticipated Open matches from 6.30pm,” he said.

"Members of the public are welcome to come out and support the players in what is tipped to provide some great contests.”

The four day event gets under way with the mens' competition with 16 players battling to take the next step to challenge the top eight seeds the following night.

Women hold their first round at 10am Friday leading to the quarter finals that night.

Winners then advance to the start of the business end on Saturday.

On Sunday the women's final will start at 1pm followed by the men.

Apart from sharing in $US11,000 prize money, each champion receives automatic entry into the World Championship next year.

"Staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the squash facility which is in top condition and ready for players to show their amazing court skills.

"The popularity of the North Coast Open, now in its 15th year, is recognised as among the best tour tournaments in Australia by players.

"It's very exciting to be asked to host such an event here in Coffs Harbour by the Professional Squash Association in the UK.”

A supporting graded competition is expected to attract upwards of 80 players in eight divisions with a junior age program added.

Live streaming of matches will be conducted throughout the weekend ensuring everyone has access to the latest updates.

coffs harbour squash and swim centre mayor denise knight north coast squash open peter saxby psa world championships squash challenger 5
Coffs Coast Advocate

