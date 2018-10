THE Coffs Harbour Racing Club's spring meeting this week drew a good crowd trackside.

Country Jockey of the Year Ben Looker was in good touch with a win onboard Vacate in the last and a couple of placings, while Matthew Paget had a couple of strong rides along with hoop Josh Oliver.

The race meet was perfectly timed in the week for the AFL Masters players to turnout.

Racing returns to Coffs on Melbourne Cup day on Tuesday, November 6 for a non-TAB meeting.