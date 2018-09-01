Spring into new season with photos to warm the heart

TOO CUTE: Peaches the pup loving the flowers in the garden in Central Bucca.

SAY goodbye to frosty mornings and hello to blooming flowers, baby animals and longer days.

Today marks the change from winter to spring, but no matter what season it is here on the Coffs Coast, it's always paradise.

In celebration of warmer temperatures, we're calling on you to share your spring photos on our next Facebook cover image call out.

Whether it's a photo of freshly born lambs, blooming flowers or someone enjoying the outdoors on the Coffs Coast, share them with us on Facebook on Monday at 5.30pm.