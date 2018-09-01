Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOO CUTE: Peaches the pup loving the flowers in the garden in Central Bucca.
TOO CUTE: Peaches the pup loving the flowers in the garden in Central Bucca. Michelle Roe
Community

Spring into new season with photos to warm the heart

1st Sep 2018 11:00 AM

SAY goodbye to frosty mornings and hello to blooming flowers, baby animals and longer days.

Today marks the change from winter to spring, but no matter what season it is here on the Coffs Coast, it's always paradise.

In celebration of warmer temperatures, we're calling on you to share your spring photos on our next Facebook cover image call out.

Whether it's a photo of freshly born lambs, blooming flowers or someone enjoying the outdoors on the Coffs Coast, share them with us on Facebook on Monday at 5.30pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    premium_icon RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    News The Coffs Harbour Mayor is worried we will get a "cheap bypass".

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    News Public Health Unit warning after infection reported on Coffs Coast.

    Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    premium_icon Ready and set to tri for gold for Australia

    Sport Six of our best selected in the Australian triathlon team.

    Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    premium_icon Paedophiles to face tougher penalties

    Crime New reforms mean paedophiles will get the sentences they deserve.

    Local Partners