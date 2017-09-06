Spring into Bello on Saturday

CELEBRATE the season of spring by visiting the Bellingen Plant Fair on Saturday.

A great variety of stalls and traders will be offering everything you need to create a new garden, to spruce up an old garden or to simply enjoy the best of spring.

Talk to the region's best growers who personally cultivated and know first-hand about growing tropical, sub-tropical, native, exotic and food-bearing plants, as well as garden supplies and equipment.

It's not all about plants.

Take your time grab a coffee or something to eat and sit under the trees and enjoy live music near the market stage.

There will also be workshops on soil health, chemical free pest control, permaculture, composting and native habitat establishment.

Please bring your own bags, boxes, or barrows to carry away your plants as this year the Plant Fair is going plastic free in conjunction with the Waste Not Bellingen initiative.

The Plant Fair will also take your used plastic pots (unbroken and clean) for reuse by sellers.

The 2017 Spring Plant Fair is in Market Park, Church St, Bellingen this Saturday from 8am.

Local Scouts will be on hand to assist you with getting purchases to your car and this year there is an increase in access/facilities for the disabled.