South Grafton rugby player Shellie Long was part of a combined tackle side last year.
Rugby League

SPRING FLING: Group 2 puts out call for women’s tackle comp

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
DO YOU love playing league tag or touch footy but find there’s something missing?

Girls, this one’s for you. Group 2 Rugby League have put out a call for interest in a 10 week ladies tackle competition across women’s, under-17 and under-15 starting next month.

Grafton is known for its fierce ladies league tag sides across the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels, with a number of representatives earning a call-up to the North Coast Bulldogs tackle squad.

A number of Ghosts, Rebels and Lower Clarence Magpies came together for a joint Grafton side last season and could put their differences aside onece again this year.

Women’s tackle competitions are nothing new in Australia, but the introduction to the full form of the game is gaining momentum on the north coast and this is your chance to hop on that bus.

Players might even get themselves noticed and follow Grafton media star Katie Brown’s unorthodox journey to NRLW with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The social competition is set to commence on October 10, with registration as cheap as $40 for the juniors, and $60 for the senior competition. Registration can be completed via this link.

Grafton Daily Examiner

