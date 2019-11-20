Spray drift study finds rainwater is safe to drink

The independent study was conducted by Coffs Harbour City Council, the Mid North Coast Local Health District with the involvement of the NSW Environment Protection Authority.

Susanna Freymark

THE berry industry has today welcomed the findings of a study that tested the safety of drinking water inside rainwater tanks on properties near Coffs Coast berry farms.

The independent study, conducted by Coffs Harbour City Council, the Mid North Coast Local Health District with the involvement of the NSW Environment Protection Authority, assessed the quality of drinking water tanks in close proximity to intensive plant agriculture operations between November, 2017 and June this year.

The study assessed water inside 23 private rainwater tanks with 71 samples collected.

Samples were tested for the presence of pesticides, with the results finding six different agricultural pesticides were detected in 10 of the 71 rainwater samples (14%) from six different rainwater tanks.

Berries Australia Executive Director Rachel Mackenzie said the study showed 'readings of pesticides hundreds of orders of magnitude below the national drinking water quality guidelines.'

"Fundamentally this shows that the regulatory system administered by the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) is working and that berry growers are managing their spray drift properly," Ms Mackenzie said.

"We recognise that perceived spray drift causes significant community concern and we acknowledge the need to better inform neighbours when spraying is to occur, but this study should put to rest perceptions that the industry is contaminating residential water tanks through irresponsible practice.

"The numbers are in and the water is safe to drink.

"We are very proud of our $250-million industry in this region and we continue to work to ensure all growers understand the need to communicate with their neighbours about their spraying intentions."

She said Berries Australia was recently awarded a national industry development project through Horticulture Innovation and a key outcome of that work is to educate grower on integrated pest management.

This project is partly funded by voluntary levies, which blueberry growers have imposed on themselves, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to best practice.

She said Berries Australia will continue to work with regulators to educate growers about their responsibilities and obligations and support them in their enforcement activities.

The report entitled Assessment of Drinking Water Tanks in Close Proximity to Intensive Plant Agriculture in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area 2017-2019 can be found here.