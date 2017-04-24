Sportz Central's major facelift

New floors have been installed on the basketball courts at Sportz central.

THE basketball courts at Sportz Central are as good as new thanks to the refurbished floors.

During the holidays the centre was closed while a specialist company from Melbourne, Ultimate Sports Enterprises, completed the works.

Ultimate Sports Enterprises renovates more than 300 sports floors each year.

They used a water-based seal that a subsidiary company manufactures in Australia.

In addition to the new flooring, there's four new scoreboards from Southern Cross Scoreboards that have been installed.

The basket rings have also been upgraded. So now all of the backboards on all courts are fitted with new rings from Ring Leader Australia.

In total there has been more than $150,000 worth of work done to upgrade the facilities.

The floors are now dry and set and the centre is open again today with all competitions starting again.

Come down to the Bray St courts to check it out or call the CHBA office with any inquiries on 66511452.