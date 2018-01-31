Sports stars special guest in Bellingen

CHAMPION former hockey star Brent Livermore and Aussie netball great Liz Ellis will be the special guests at the Bellingen Queen's Baton relay event tomorrow.

Ellis, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one-time silver medallist who captained the national team from 1992 until 2007, will carry the baton before the official ceremony in the town.

Livermore, a former Kookaburras two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will be the last runner to carry the Queen's baton tomorrow at 2.30pm prior to it setting off down the Waterfall Way towards Coffs Harbour.

Eleven baton bearers will carry the baton, including eight from the Bellingen Shire, with each person covering a section of about 200m.

These bearers include Stephen Glyde, Gavin Hickey, Sheila Guymer, Patsy Green, Tianaha Willson-Baker, Dylan Kelly, Katie Thorn and Peter Tarran

All are active community members and participate in arts, cultural, sporting, business and emergency services groups and organisations.