Sports day to help treat mental health issues

SOCIAL SWINGERS: Preparing for the charity golf and bowls are Jenny Brabant, Craig Miles, Sharon Miles, Grant Homes, Hilary Acheson, Jarrard Towner and Victoria Studley. Contributed

MAKE your choice to play golf or bowls at the charity fund raiser at Macksville Country Club on Sunday, September 16.

Organised by 360 Financial Advantage, executive assistant Veronica Lane said funds will go to the Black Dog Institute.

"This is a not-for-profit organisation set up to help with the treatment and prevention of mood disorders and mental health issues which unfortunately are very prevalent in our society today,” Veronica said.

"Our firm is part of a group called CountPlus and as such has access to the Count Charitable Foundation (CCF).

"This foundation was set up by CountPlus and many firms and their staff donate funds on a monthly basis.

"They then collate all the funds received and firms are entitled to apply for funding for various charities of their choice.

"In this regard, if we put in some effort and raise funds ourselves, we are able to apply for funding of $10,000 for a charity and in this case we have chosen the Black Dog Institute.

"Thankfully, CCF has already committed to giving us the money and any funds we raise on the day will also be donated to the Institute.”

Nomination forms may be downloaded from www.360fa.com.au and returns should be in by September 13 for the triples bowls or nine holes of golf.

Call Veronica on 6568 2300 for information.