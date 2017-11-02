Sporting jewel to get some added shine

A crowd of more than 1800 people turned up at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday to watch Australia and England play a Women's Ashes ODI. cricket 29 October 2017 Coffs Harbour

A crowd of more than 1800 people turned up at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday to watch Australia and England play a Women's Ashes ODI. cricket 29 October 2017 Coffs Harbour Brad Greenshields

WORK to further enhance the C.ex Coffs International Stadium's reputation as the jewel of the Northern NSW sporting crown is set to begin.

Phase 1 of the $13.4m upgrade of the Stadium is set to begin once the Kennards Hire Rally Australia has finished using the western car park as the Service Park.

The initial works on the project will be the construction of a new carpark with 150 spaces in the northern precinct of the site and, following a competitive tender process, Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said local firm AJ Pipelines and Construction Pty Ltd was awarded the contract.

"I am delighted that a Coffs Harbour company will be doing the work, particularly as AJ Pipelines has just done such an outstanding job at the Jetty Foreshores,” Cr Knight said.

The first sod on the work was turned this morning by Cr Knight and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

Mr Hartsuyker said the improvements will provide an added boost for local sports fans.

"The improved stadium will cater for a varied range of sports and will enable the region to attract new tournaments and world class events,” he said.

Cr Knight said events such as this weekend's Australian Senior Oztag Championships, last week's Women's Ashes and next year's World Oztag Cup help to generate an injection of more than $30 million into the local economy.

"These much needed upgrades will only help that number grow,” she said.

Both the Federal Government and Coffs Harbour City Council are contributing $6.56million to the project which will also see a refurbishment of the existing grandstand, two new grandstands (one to the north and and another south of the existing structure), the addition of digital signage screens, a new scoreboard and lifts.

The Federal Government's money is coming from the Coalition's $500 million Building Better Regions Fund.

Additional funding is also being contributed by the Coffs Ex-Services Memorial and Sporting Club Ltd ($300,000), Infracraft Detailed Joinery Pty Ltd ($10,000) and Key Employment ($10,000).