Kevin Hogan MP presents young sporting champs with an Award and $550.
Sporting champs and club grants

by Member for Page Kevin Hogan
24th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

Sporting champions

I RECENTLY presented our latest young sporting champs from the Northern Beaches and Orara Valley with an Award and $550.

Congratulations to Samuel Moriz, Emanuel Sutton, Casey Wynne, Lachlan Mihai, Anika Learoyd and Tara Everson.

They have all represented our region at State or National level. Well done to our local champions.

Golf Club grant

WOOLGOOLGA RSL Golf Club came to me with concerns about drainage on the course in wet weather as parts of the course were impassable.

I organised a grant for the materials needed to improve drainage around the course.

I dropped in to inspect the progress.

Great work from the club and a wonderful effort by Head Greenkeeper Steve Geyson and his team.

Book prize winner

CONGRATULATIONS to Braedyn McCarthy who is in Year 12 at Woolgoolga High.

His school nominated him for my book prize for his "Dedication To His Studies”.

Boccia team wins gold

IN PARLIAMENT I congratulated Woolgoolga High's Boccia team which won a gold medal at a recent School Boccia Championships.

I also congratulated triathletes Isaiah Koopmans from Woolgoolga and Michael Ylinen from Moonee Beach who competed recently in the 2018 International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Grand Final in the Gold Coast.

Coffs Coast Advocate

