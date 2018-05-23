Sport for all at Inclusion Day

Tyrone from William Bayldon Public School tries his hand at some basketball during the Activate Inclusion Sports Day at Sportz Central.

THE smiles on the school students' faces was enough proof that today's Activate Inclusion Sports Day at Sportz Central was a raging success.

The opportunity for children with intellectual, physical and sensory disabilities to play sports such as basketball, AFL, cricket, judo and wheelchair sports came about thanks to the adaptive environment set up by Sport NSWin partnership with Variety - The Children's Charity NSW.

As a disability inclusion manager at Sport NSW, Murray Elbourn said a big part of the success is being able to cater for the variety of needs.

"In mainstream school these kids don't have the same opportunity to play sport and there's no adaptive PE (physical education) because there's no adaptive equipment or rules or understanding of how to teach it,” Mr Elbourn said.

"So days like these are really invaluable.”

When this day was held last year 70 students attended.

Word must have spread about how much fun it was because today's Sports Day had 156 participants.

"I think the schools got a lot out of last year and it created an environment that was right for kids to flourish in,” Mr Elbourn said.

"Like I said these kids don't get the same opportunities so once we teach kids that sport can be really good for them, it can increase their co-ordination, their balance and core strength as well as just give them something really fun to do where they can meet new friends and socialise a little bit as well. Those are really the things that they get out of it.”

Mr Elbourn said regular days like these in the future is a major goal.

"Sport NSW as the peak body is trying to deliver that in partnership with Coffs Harbour City Council, Sportz Central and all of the sports that are played in this region including the North Coast Academy of port from Lismore,” he said.

"We're hoping to start a once a month program here in September to be able to bring more sport to kids with intellectual disabilities, physical disabilites and sensory disabilities.”