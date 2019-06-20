Sport brings beauty of inclusion

ALL IN: Aaron Saggus from Coffs Harbour Public School has a go at wheelchair sport at Sportz Central stadium.

ALL IN: Aaron Saggus from Coffs Harbour Public School has a go at wheelchair sport at Sportz Central stadium. TREVOR VEALE

MORE than 200 kids with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities have taken part in a special sports day.

The Variety Activate Inclusion Sports Day gives young people between five and 18, the chance to try new sports and overcome barriers by showing them the range of sports available on the coast.

"At Variety we believe all kids deserve a fair go and no matter where they live, or their ability, they can take part in a sport they love,” Variety, the Children's Charity NSW/ACT CEO David Sexton said.

"Many families aren't aware of the sports... available to their kids living with a disability. Variety and Sport NSW have come together to ensure all Coffs Harbour kids know what clubs, coaches and sports are available to them in their local area.”

Specialist coaches, adaptive equipment and representatives from local sporting clubs were on hand to ensure the kids could try AFL, basketball, cricket, dance and judo in a fun and inclusive environment.

The Coffs Harbour Activate Inclusion Sports Day is one of a series of events to be staged by Variety - the Children's Charity and Sport NSW to help kids living with a disability overcome barriers to enjoying a healthy lifestyle.