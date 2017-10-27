Spooky fun

Where will you be on Halloween?

WHAT was once thought of as a creepy American holiday celebrating all things ghoulish is slowly being embraced by Aussies.

Thankfully most of us on the Coffs Coast haven't adopted the custom of dressing our kids in blood-stained costumes or witches hats and sending them out at dusk to wander the neighbourhood asking for sweets from strangers, but we have decided Halloween is as good an excuse as any to have a party.

Facebook is crawling with party invites and costume recommendations. These words of Halloween wisdom shared by a twenty-something on her Facebook page brought a smile to my face; "I'm not going dressed as some kind of zombie or ugly witch, I want my Instagram pics to look hot so I'm going as a nurse.”

If you don't have an invite to a private Halloween party and still want to get dressed up and get spooky, check out local these events.

Moonee Beach Tavern, Saturday: A night of screams, zombies and family fun starting 5.30pm. Activities include ghoulish face painting, craft and games, slime station and haunted house.

Big Banana, Tuesday: Laser Tag Spook-tacular. Prizes for best dressed. Session 5pm or 7pm. Unlimited laser tag for two hours. Details 6652 4355.

Halloween on Ice, Tuesday: Big Banana ice rink, prizes for best dressed. Skating $14.50 adults, $12 kids, from 7pm to 9pm.

Toormina Gardens, Tuesday: Family friendly event. Come in costume and take part in the trick or treat trail, free face painting, musical entertainment. See Toormina Gardens website for details.

Halloween Parade, Dorrigo, Tuesday: Get your scary gear on and join in the fun. Pumpkin carving competition, Halloween parade, sausage sizzle and lots of games, from 4.30pm at Dorrigo memorial RSL Club.

Halloween Freak Fest, Saturday: Coast Hotel, live music from Red Light Special band, or head upstairs $5 after 9pm for DJs playing all your spooky favs.

Hoey Moey, Tuesday: Girls Fright Night with DJ Brown Sugar, dress in your gruesomest Halloween best to support the Leukaemia Foundation.