Star reveals luxury holiday stay
Thor star Natalie Portman has been spotted exploring the Blue Mountains.
The Hollywood actor, who has been busy filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, recently embarked on a trip to rural NSW with her husband Benjamin Milipied and their children Aleph, nine, and Amalia, three.
Portman shared a rare photo with her French choreographer husband on Instagram, in what appeared to be a sponsored post with Visit NSW and One & Only Wolgan Valley.
"Favorite person to explore the Blue Mountains with … @visitnsw #loveNSW @wolganv," she captioned the photo.
Portman and her family are understood to be staying at the luxurious Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley, where fellow actor Idris Elba was spotted last month.
Accommodation rates start from $3000 and can cost up to $12,000 per night.
The Israeli-born star arrived from the US six months ago ahead of filming for Thor, however production on the Marvel blockbuster was delayed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Portman, 39, previously commended the federal government's handling of COVID-19 during an appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"The government has done a really, really incredible job … very grateful to get the opportunity to live like [normal]," she said.
"It's so different, all the animals are different, the trees are different, even the birds - there's like multi-coloured parrots flying around like pigeons. It's wild."
A rep for Portman denied reports claiming the Black Swan star and her family are considering a permanent move Down Under.
"Ms Portman is in town to shoot the film," a spokeswoman said.
Originally published as Sponsored content? Portman reveals luxury NSW stay