Sponsor support vital for success

LOCAL events don't just happen overnight, it takes a whole team of people and exceptional support from local business - just ask Coffs Harbour International Buskers and Comedy Festival organiser John Logan.

As the festival draws closer and with some of the biggest acts to date, Mr Logan said local sponsors of the event were a critical part of its success.

"We were very fortunate that Chris and Kerry Hines from Unrealestate Coffs Coast showed some faith and came on board early with their sponsorship of Kids Day and the adult comedy shows,” Mr Logan said.

"We always like to be first,” Unreal Estate's Kerry Hines said.

Local bank Bananacoast Credit Union then joined the mix. "It's really gratifying to see a bank putting resources into local events, but more importantly actually wanting to be involved,” Mr Logan said.

They were followed by Southern Cross University.

Mr Logan also paid tribute to the C.ex group and stressed existing sponsors should not be forgotten. "They kept us in the game when many other events just folded.”