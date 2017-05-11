Sponsor puncture forces cycle challenge cancellation

CHALLENGE CANCELLED: NAB have pulled out as the major sponsor of the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge. As a result it has been cancelled this year.

IT HAS been confirmed this year's Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge has been cancelled.

Coffs Harbour City Rotarian and Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge director Graham Lockett said major sponsor National Australia Bank pulled out late and forced the cancellation of the 2017 ride.

"There's just not enough time to organise another sponsor because of the late withdrawal of the major sponsor,' Mr Lockett said.

Mr Lockett said NAB announced in March it would withdraw as the event's major sponsor.

"We normally have all sponsors locked in before Christmas," he said.

Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club president Terry Maguire said work was being done to secure a future major sponsor.

Last year's ride included 110km, 60km, 40km, 20km and 10km rides as well as a hill climb. It drew in close to 1000 cyclists.

NAB has been contacted.