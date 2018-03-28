Menu
LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner.
Cricket

Life’s (not so) Good for Warner: Sponsor wields axe

by AAP with staff writers
28th Mar 2018 3:18 PM

ELECTRONICS giant LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

It was confirmed on Wednesday its brand ambassador, who signed in November 2014, would not have his contract renewed.

The electronics company's OLED TVs were spruiked so heavily by the opening batsman in the past year the ads were parodied by fans.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks, and in light of recent events we have decided not to renew our partnership," the company said in a statement.

"LG Australia will always look to work with ambassadors that share our core brand values and we take these relationships incredibly seriously to ensure we put our customers, employees and stakeholders first."

It comes as a fresh blow to Warner, who has been sent home over his role in the controversy and is facing accusations of "going rogue" from his teammates in the wake of the scandal.

