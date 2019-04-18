Spoil your pet the right way

How to have an egg-cellent Easter break with your pet

EASTER is the time to be with family and indulge in sweet treats like chocolate eggs and hot cross buns but while delicious to humans, these treats can be dangerous for your pet.

Petbarn Coffs Harbour and Greencross Vets are urging pet parents to make sure they keep their furry friends in mind this Easter weekend.

Hazardous situations over the Easter break can pose threats to Coffs Coast pets and it's important to keep chocolates out of reach from cats and dogs.

"If you are treating your pet this Easter, we recommend Coffs Coast locals to come and talk to one of our friendly staff about pet-friendly treats that are both delicious and nutritious for your furry friend,” Petbarn Coffs Harbour Store Manager, Kelly-Lea Boatwright.

Five tips from Chief Veterinary Officer at Greencross Vets, Dr Veronica Monaghan.

- Keep chocolates out of reach and hidden. Avoid eating chocolate around or near your pet as this can spark their curiosity and lead to them finding the stash. Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, which when eaten, is extremely toxic for cats and dogs. If pet parents suspect their animal has eaten chocolate or sweets, owners should ring their local vet to calculate if pets will be sick.

- Invest in a car restraint and dog harness. Road trips are a fun Easter holiday adventure but safety is always crucial for both humans and pets.

- Be mindful of motion sickness. Long car rides with your pet can cause motion sickness and vomiting. It is recommended you don't feed your pet four to six hours before travel, ensure you take short breaks, have a constant flow of fresh air and be way of loud music.

- Create a stress free environment.

- Pack for your four-legged mate. Make sure to pack for your pet as you would your family and ensure their microchip and contact details are up to date in case they wander off.