Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

Punters and lights at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

IT was not the first time Splendour in the Grass tickets sold out in an hour, but this year the frenzy went to another level.

Splendour in the Grass organisers confirmed minutes ago that all tickets for the 2018 event have now sold out.

Demand was high after Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Vampire Weekend were announced as this year's headliners.

The online booking system, via Moshtix, places buyers in a greenroom queue.

What you see as you're 'hanging out' in the Splendour in the Grass greenroom on Moshtix. Moshtix

Plenty of fans took to social media to express their frustration with the system and queuing issues:

what the heck I literally logged on to get splendour tickets at 8:59 and now it says allocation exhAUSTED !!!??? WHY HOW — Sohan Judge (@SohanJudge) April 17, 2018

Yeah sweet this is exactly what I wanted thanks so much splendour WHY IS THIS HAPPENING TO ME pic.twitter.com/p2A2Q8LLaC — Giulia Glazer (@gothgirl3000) April 17, 2018

Some Twitter users reported getting a "ticket allocation exhausted" alert for three-day tickets just 10 minutes after tickets officially went on sale at 9am.

To everyone in the greenroom- three day splendour already sold out 😭 — court (@CourtneyOrpe) April 18, 2018

Literally all the 3 day #Splendour tickets were gone in 11 minutes. What fresh hell is this. — Amy Mc (@ItMeAmyMc) April 18, 2018

Of course, there were plenty of music fans who did secure tickets:

Excited to get tickets for Splendour!! 9:15am we were astounded to still see some tickets left 👏 🎶 #SITG2018 @SITG — Brad (@globalbrad007) April 18, 2018

Northern Rivers residents waited up to seven hours on Sunday to get local tickets.

The festival will be held from Friday 20 to Sunday 22 of July at North Byron Parklands, Yelgun.

Splendour's co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said they were blown away by the demand.

"The love and excitement for Splendour this year has been nothing short of amazing. We're thrilled to be bringing you another awesome edition of Splendour in the Grass," they said in a statement.

No tickets? Don't panic

If you missed out this morning, don't panic!

If you purchased tickets and can no longer attend the show, the ticket Resale facility gives you the opportunity to offload your ticket to someone who missed out. Recycle!

The Resale will kick into action via Moshtix from 9am AEST Monday, May 11 and is now the only place where you can purchase legitimate tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2018.

You can find out more info about the Resale and join a waiting list here.

Organisers have asked music fans to not purchase tickets from online auction and selling sites or social media. Splendour tickets include the name and date of birth of the purchaser.

This is checked against your ID at the festival gates.

There is no facility in place that allows a ticket holder to change the name and date of birth on a ticket and transfer it to another person.

Vehicle passes for day parking and camping will also go on sale soon through moshtix.com.au or phone 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

For more details visit Splendour's website.