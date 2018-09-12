Kick to the testicles not so splendid

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Police at Splendour in the Grass 2018. Marc Stapelberg

IT'S the after-party you don't want to be invited to.

Each year, charges that arise from Splendour in the Grass make up an entire day of court on the North Coast.

Most of the 150 matters that went before Byron Bay Local Court yesterday were drug related, while a 23-year-old woman who kicked a police officer in the testicles and assaulted a festival staff member after sneaking into the festival was convicted and given a 15-bond Section 9 bond.

Jadeine Ann Phelan, from Stokers Siding, snuck into the festival grounds about 8pm on July 22.

Phelan lashed out at the staff member, scratching him, before the police officer approached her, and was met with a kick between the legs.

He was left with "lasting pain ... as a result of the blow", court documents said.

Aidan Patrick O'Callaghan, 20, from Eltham North in Victoria, wrote to police to apologise for resisting them when they were trying to get him medical help at the festival.

He was spared a conviction but was handed a 12-month good behaviour bond.

Casuarina man Damien Gilbert Rider, 42, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse on the night of July 21.

Mr Rider will seek further legal advice before facing court again next month.

Some drug offences resulted in fines, while others wound up with good behaviour bonds.