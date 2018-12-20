Spirit of giving fills Christmas season
THE generosity of the southeast suburbs has shone through for those families struggling to make Christmas time a joyous occasion.
Thousands of toys, gifts and food have been donated to organisations like Carina's Salvation Army and Carindale's Citipointe Church.
An army of volunteers have descended on those centres in the past week to undertake the massive job of packing the hampers.
Citipointe Church is a sea of red today with more than 1000 Christmas hampers filling the church for the annual hamper hand out day.
Members of the church rallied together to pack the free hampers full of festive food items yesterday at the church at 322 Wecker Rd, Carindale.
The local community then enjoyed a free sausage sizzle and children's activities.
Senior Pastor of Citipointe Church Mark Ramsey said Christmas could be difficult for many families in these tough economic times - adding extra stress to an already stretched budget.
"Right now there are stressed households feeling the financial pressure of Christmas and we can help," he said.
"We love blessing our local community at Christmas time when many people need to experience blessing the most."
Salvation Army Carindale Corps Captain Krista Andrews said Christmas time was not only a time when the community came together to rejoice but also a time when the Salvos were needed the most.
"December is a time where we have the opportunity to return to the community and to give hope and that is our focus in a busy season," she said
"Across the world, Christmas time, while it's a joyous and beautiful time, for some families it is very challenging.
"Our role, all we really want to do is to come alongside people and we want to make sure they have a great Christmas."