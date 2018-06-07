Spinning a great yarn for the kids

HOW would you like to learn how to knit a baby sweater, blanket, booties or toys while showing your support for families impacted by the death of a child?

Saturday is World Knit in Public Day and Spotlight is inviting the community to come in store and knit for a cause, contributing to Red Nose's Treasured Babies program.

You don't have to be a professional or have previous experience, there will be people to help guide you through your first knit job.

The Red Nose Treasured Babies program donates garments and blankets to families who have been impacted by the death of a child, from 14 weeks to 32 weeks old.

Head in store today between 9am and 5pm to help families in need and create something special.