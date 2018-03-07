Menu
Login
PROWLING ABOUT: An eastern mouse spider was flushed out of its burrow by the recent heavy rains on the Coffs Coast.
PROWLING ABOUT: An eastern mouse spider was flushed out of its burrow by the recent heavy rains on the Coffs Coast. Keagan Elder
News

Spiders, snakes on the move after heavy rains

Keagan Elder
by
7th Mar 2018 1:30 PM

THE recent heavy rains have some of Australia's infamous spiders and snakes on the move.

Usually residing in a burrow, this mouse spider was flushed from its burrow in the recent rain.

Australian Museum's arachnid expert Helen Smith said it was most likely a female or juvenile eastern mouse spider

According to the museum this forest dwelling spider has a single, flap-like door to its shallow burrow.

It has also been found to live in large groups, with almost 300 collected from a backyard on the NSW Central Coast after flooding rains drove the animals from their burrows.

Male eastern mouse spiders can be seen wandering about by the day late summer to early winter, especially after rain, looking for a mate.

Eastern mouse spiders are venomous, although envenomisation is rare.

If bitten, first aid should be provided as recommended for a funnel-web bite by applying a pressure immobilisation bandage and phoning 000.

Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan said warm, humid conditions made for perfect
Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan said warm, humid conditions made for perfect "snake weather”. Keagan Elder

Snakes have also been increasingly on the move with Coffs snake catcher Steve McEwan being called out eight times yesterday.

He said red-bellied black snakes were particularly active in this warm, moist weather.

Red-bellied black snake.
Red-bellied black snake. Norm Farmer

"We're most likely going to have black snakes move about with the frogs coming out,” he said.

It is this weather he calls "snake weather”.

Mr McEwan said he also had to deal with a couple of hungry carpet pythons eating rabbits and chickens.

"Generally when a chook's gone, you know it's going to be a nice carpet python,” he said.

He urged people not to touch snakes to avoid getting bitten.

For the best advice, phone Reptile World Coffs Harbour on 0417 766 362 or visit its Facebook page.

coffs harbour first aid mouse spiders red-bellied black snake snakes steve mcewan
Coffs Coast Advocate
Koala protection call given to Environment Minister

Koala protection call given to Environment Minister

News Another plea by the NPA to overturn land clearing laws to save the North Coast koala population has been delivered to NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton.

  • 7th Mar 2018 3:00 PM
Little detail given on the future of the Coffs Bypass

Little detail given on the future of the Coffs Bypass

News After being briefed on bypass, Deputy PM awaits advice on bypass

Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls

Swollen catchments empty after sizeable 24-hour falls

News Bellinger River is today in full flow after 24-hours of heavy rain

Would you say the Big Banana is a heritage item?

Would you say the Big Banana is a heritage item?

News Heritage grants are available to protect buildings and monuments

Local Partners